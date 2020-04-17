MCBAIN — Gerald Albert Englert, of Cadillac, passed away on March 30, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 80.
Gerald was born on August 27, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. Son of deceased Jacqueline (Simms) and Mel Kujala. He spent his career working as a hi-low operator for General Motors until his time of retirement. In his spare time, Gerald enjoyed being outdoors riding his bike. He cherished the time spent with his family.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Michael) Patten of Wellston Michigan; his sister, Sandra Brill; grandchildren, Crystal (Clay) DelBiaggio, Brandon (Jen) Teddy and Jeremy (Morgan) Teddy; great-grandchildren Brandon Michael, Albert, Kallee, Kaylynn, and Clay Jr.; and many other loving friends.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
