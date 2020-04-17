MCBAIN — Gerald Albert Englert, of Cadillac, passed away on March 30, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 80. 

 Gerald was born on August 27, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. Son of deceased Jacqueline (Simms) and Mel Kujala. He spent his career working as a hi-low operator for General Motors until his time of retirement. In his spare time, Gerald enjoyed being outdoors riding his bike. He cherished the time spent with his family. 

 Gerald is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Michael) Patten of Wellston Michigan; his sister, Sandra Brill; grandchildren, Crystal (Clay) DelBiaggio, Brandon (Jen) Teddy and Jeremy (Morgan) Teddy; great-grandchildren Brandon Michael, Albert, Kallee, Kaylynn, and Clay Jr.; and many other loving friends.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.