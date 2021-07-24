Gerald "Jerry" Britton, longtime resident of the Cadillac area, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living. He was 83.
Jerry was born on February 2, 1938, in Marion, Michigan to Lawrence and Eunice (Gay) Britton. He grew up and attended school in Marion, graduating with the class of 1956. Following school, Jerry entered the United States Air Force, proudly serving overseas for nearly five years. Jerry made his home in Battle Creek before eventually making his way back North, where he opened and ran Julie Ann Fabrics in Cadillac with his wife for many years. He really enjoyed selling sewing machines.
Jerry had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time in the woods hunting or out fishing one of the area's many lakes. He was able to create many wonderful memories with his two brothers, his children and grandchildren, on the water, fishing and ice fishing. In younger years, Jerry could be found snapping pictures and working on his hobby of photography. In 1986, he entered into marriage with the former Ruth (Gibbs) Kangas in Marion, who survives following 35 years together.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Ruth Britton of Marion; his daughter, Dianne Britton; step-children, Tammy Kangas, Rick (Noelle) Kangas, and Rhonda (Ken Sickles) Kangas; five grandchildren, Derrick (Shannon) Larr, Anthony (Danni) Sickles, Heather (Vince) Clark, Michael (Alexis) Kangas, and Kelsea Kangas; nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Connor, Clarabelle, Karley Rylee, Grayson, Kenneth, Royce, Aleeah and a new baby due any day; one brother, Robert (Judy) Britton; Jerry's best fishing buddy, Dave Arndt; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Britton, just this past December; his first wife, Julie Ann; his parents; a brother, Maurice Britton; and an infant great-granddaughter, Hannah.
Memorial services celebrating Jerry's life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
