TUSTIN — Gerald Dale Smith of Tustin, formerly of Muskegon, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home. He was 82.

Jerry was born June 2, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan, to Clifford Dale and Helen Marie (Sameulson) Smith.

He graduated from Muskegon Heights High School and served in the United States Navy Reserves. Jerry retired from Iron Workers local 340 after many years. He began as a welder and retired as a project manager. Jerry enjoyed his work and sharing stories of the structures he helped build. Over the years he was an influential part of many bridges, hospitals, factories and power plants all over the state of Michigan; which he loved to talk about.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He spent many hours enjoying the country hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children: Robin (Mark) Samuels of Tustin, Julie (Steve) Wilkinson of Muskegon and Clifford (Linda) Smith of Iron Mountain; grandchildren: Eric (Jessica), Dale, Sydney, Logan; great-granddaughters: Halo, Sophia, Rosalie, Raylee; siblings, Belva June Turner, Sonja (Karl) Westman and LaWayne (Sherry) Smith, all of Muskegon.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Beverly Jane Smith; his second wife, Georgia Maureen Smith; and an infant daughter, Geraldlee.

Cremation has taken place and his final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

