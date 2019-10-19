Gerald Edward Shinneman

HOLLAND — Gerald Edward Shinneman passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 83.

Jerry was born March 30, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, to Gerald and Mary Shinneman. He graduated from St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic School in Detroit, shortly after which he chose to serve his country by enlisting in the Navy.

Jerry was a hard-working man who loved being outdoors and was rarely idle. His hobbies included hunting and fishing; he especially loved doing so on Cranberry Lake with very special friends, the Lafferty family. He was a skilled wood worker and enjoyed making one of-a-kind pieces for his family and friends, which will be cherished for years to come. He could fix just about anything and found joy in helping others. Jerry loved his family and friends fiercely.

Jerry and Betsy raised their family in Midland where he spent the greater part of his professional life as a Systems Analyst with Chemical Bank. They later moved to Mesick to build their retirement home among the woods and cherished family. There, they enjoyed 20 years in the area, making many friends and memories before moving to Holland, Michigan.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Beth; his children, Douglas Shinneman and wife Vicki, Tessa Koch and husband Barry, Maureen Powelson and husband Randy; his three brothers, Larry (Hazel), Jim (Denise) and Thomas (Gina); two beloved sisters-in-law, Lynne Harris and Carol (Don) Currie; brother-in-law, Robert Hynes; his loving grandchildren, Evan (Jany), Abby, Jack, David, Grant, Nate, Carter, Gage and Ella; many special nephews, great-nephews, nieces and great-nieces; and one very special great-grandson, Oliver. All of whom he loved and touched deeply.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly; brother-in-law, Joe; and daughter, Denise.

Please join us for a luncheon celebrating his life Saturday October 26, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverwood Resort, 1313 East Broomfield Road, Mt. Pleasant.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan, www.hom.org. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

