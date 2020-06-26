HARRIETTA — Gerald Eugene Haught of Harrietta passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 84.
Gerald was born on July 3, 1935 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Russell & Mary Haught. Gary graduated from high school in Michigan and went on to attend trade school to learn sheet metal layout and fabrication. He worked for the Sheet Metal Workers Local #80 for 25 years. In 1976 he moved to Arizona and was employed and later owned and operated L&M Metals in Phoenix, Arizona, for 20 years. He retired in 2003 and in 2004 he moved to the Harrietta area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working puzzles.
On October 3, 1953 in Wayne, Michigan he married the former June D. Black and she survives him along with their children, Connie (Rick) Penn of East Tawas, Michigan, Shelley (Jeff) Speith of Nation City, Michigan, Debra Curtis of Phoenix, Arizona, Jeffrey (Laurie) Haught of Harrietta, Michigan, Donald (Cindy) Haught of Phoenix, Arizona, and Russell (Tracy) Haught of Bethany, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; a sister, Erma Nicola of Warsaw, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deana Haught in 2008; and a son, Ronald Haught in 2015.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family Saturday, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township, Wexford County.
