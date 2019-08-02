CADILLAC — Gerald Francis Michell, of Cadillac and former longtime resident of Marion, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019 at Serenity Adult Foster Care. He was 94.
Gerald was born on March 22, 1925 in Marion, Michigan, to Orville and Mary (Watson) Michell. He grew up and became a graduate of Marion High School before entering the United States Navy. Gerald proudly served Seaman First Class aboard the USS S. Dakota and the USS Springfield overseas during WWII, becoming part of the greatest generation. Gerald entered into marriage with the former Rosamond June Thompson on October 7, 1944 in Evart, Michigan, the two celebrated over 68 years together before her passing in 2013.
Gerald made his living for the majority of his life driving truck with Transamerica Freight Lines before retiring and finding a bigger passion as a school bus driver for Marion Public Schools. In younger years, Gerald, was active in the Boy Scouts as he brought his sons through the ranks, enjoyed square dancing, or entertained anyone who would listen to him recite the alphabet backwards. Gerald was an active part of the YMCA in Cadillac and a lifetime member of the Marion VFW. He created many fond memories working on puzzles, whistling as he worked, sharing time with friends and family in Florida, or keeping up with the times exploring and posting on Facebook.
He is survived by his loving family, his children, Jerry (Maria) Michell, Michael Michell, Steven (Susan) Michell, Richard (Denise) Michell, William (Janet) Michell, Larry Michell, and Lynn (Paul) Austin; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; an eagerly anticipated great-great-grandchild expected in October; a brother and a sister-in-law; Robert "Bob" (Wanda) Thompson and Barb (Doug) Taylor; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosamond J. Michell; his parents; siblings, Leo, Agnes, Ernest, and Eileen; two granddaughters, Megan and Stephanie; two grandsons, Kenneth and Michael; and his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Michell.
Visitation for friends and family will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home in Marion, followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wexford-Missawkee-Osceola Relay for Life.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.