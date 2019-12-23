CADILLAC — Gerald J. Kelly Jr. age 88 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.
Jerry was born November 24, 1931 in Benton Harbor, MI the son of Gerald and Eleanor (Yagman) Kelly Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping and traveling with his family. He loved the Lord and talking to people about his Lord and Savior.
Surviving are his sons, Craig (Finley), Dale, Ken (Heather); sister, Marilyn Kelly; brother-in-law, Norris Kranich; sisters-in-law, Flora Helling, Clara Maddox, Charlene VanWyk; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice in 2015. The family will greet friends Friday, December 27 from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 980 N. Morey Road, Lake City, MI. Pastor Brian Algie officiating. Interment Mesick Sherman Cemetery. Military honors by the U.S. Navy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gitche Gumee Bible Camp, 5189 Garden City Road, Eagle River, MI 49950. Arrangements by the Bliss-Witters and Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.
