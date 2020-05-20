GRAND HAVEN — Gerald “Jerry‘ Koop, age 81, of Grand Haven, passed away due to complications of brain surgery in Englewood, FL on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Koop. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Elaine; children and grandchildren, Jerry Jr and Patti Jo Koop and their children (Jaime, Brandon, Kelli), Jim Koop, Lisa and Thaddeus Lubbers and their children (Jalen, Lydia, Evan, Levi, Alaina, Isaac), Scott and Ronete Koop and their children (Olivia, Katie); five great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom and Marilyn Koop, Rick and Marilyn Koop, Dave Koop; sister, Nancy Haliburton; sister-in-law, Dorthy Koop; many nieces, nephews and in laws.
Jerry spent over 50 years in the car business, where he enjoyed meeting people as much as the actual car business itself.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rosedale Memorial Gardens, 0-50 Lake Michigan Dr. NW.
The family will greet family and friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m., ten-person limit at a time with social distancing, at the Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, Grandville, 4145 Chicago Dr. SW.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
