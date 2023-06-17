Gerald "Jerry" John Dobbs, longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 while on hospice in Warren, Michigan, He was 83.
Jerry was born on June 28, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph and Sally (Wojtowicz) Dobbs. He proudly answered the call of duty serving in the United States Navy. Jerry spent his career working in the heating and cooling industry for over 30 years, until his time of retirement with Ford Motor Company. He was active in the UAW, and was a member of the Eagles Club, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed bicycling with several bicycle clubs and participated in the Michigander for several years with his wife, Judith. Many people around the Cadillac area can remember him as the "muffin man" for his thoughtful gesture of gifting muffins to his friends, businesses and family. The senior centers in Cadillac and Manton benefited with his musical talents, humor and many volunteer hours. He was a faithful member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion and St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. In his spare time he could often be found outside or working on some new project. He cherished the time spent with his family and friends (especially his grandchildren!).
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 23 years (48 year together), Judith Mary (Marhofer) Dobbs; son, John (Kelly) Dobbs; daughter, Sally Walsh; step-daughter, Deborah Mazur; step-son, Hugh (Deborah) Marhofer; brother, Joseph (Alice) Dobbs; sister, Carolyn Bonanni; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sally Dobbs; and a step-son, Michael Prager.
A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac, Michigan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
