Gerald Kent Dalrymple
Memoriams

Gerald Kent "Ken" Dalrymple of Cadillac, formerly of Lansing, passed away, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Serenity AFC. He was 82.

Ken was born May 14, 1940 in Lansing, Michigan to Gerald Nathan and Lois Mary (Bancroft) Dalrymple and they preceded him in death.

He graduated from Sexton High School in 1959 and served in the United States Naval Reserves before actively serving in the Navy during the Blockade of Cuba. He retired from A & P Grocery after 30 years and later worked security for Auto Owner's Insurance Company.

Ken moved to Cadillac in 2008. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge and was active with the Masons. Ken was a car enthusiast and loved attending car shows all summer.

He is survived by his brother, Brian Dalrymple of Lansing and two nephews, Ian Dalrymple and Jacob Dalrymple.

Cremation has taken place and his final resting place will be Beach Cemetery in Essex Township, Clinton County, Michigan.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

