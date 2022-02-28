Gerald L. Dontje, age 71 of Lake City, passed away February 26, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Gerald was born March 30, 1950 in Cadillac to Harold and Florence (Stroberg) Dontje.
Gerry was a 1968 graduate of Manton High School and continued his education by attending Central Michigan University and graduated in 1976.
He was united in marriage on August 31, 1974 in Lake City to Rita J. Yount.
Gerald was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandpa. He made a lifetime commitment to putting his family first. He loved spending time watching his grandkids activities.
Gerald worked for over thirty years at the Pine River Schools in the roles of teacher, coach and mentor to thousands of students and families. One of his life passions was to guide students and athletes to recognize and reach their true potential.
Gerry loved the outdoor life; staying active as an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer.
In his retirement Gerry enjoyed his summertime employment at the Evergreen Golf Resort in Cadillac.
He was a member of the Northland Community Church in McBain and was actively involved in their Center Shot Youth Archery Program.
Always wearing a smile, Gerry genuinely cared for everyone that he met.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Rita and three children: Amber (Steve) Slocum of Grand Ledge, Benjamin (Bethany) Dontje of Williamston and Corey (Erin) Dontje of Cadillac and eight grandchildren: Gideon, Eleanor, Genevieve, Holland, Lillian, Howard, Harrison and Lorelai.
He is also survived by his mother Florence Dontje of Manton and brothers: Greg (Bonnie) Dontje, Darrell (Jackie) Dontje, Alan (Tammy) Dontje and Doug (Bonnie) Dontje, sister in law, Martha (Neil) Wolf, and brother and sister in laws: Mike (Deb) Yount and Susan (Dick) Young, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Gerry was preceded in death by his father, Harold Dontje and brother, Vaughn Dontje.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Center Shot Youth Archery Program at Northland Community Church, McBain, MI.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
