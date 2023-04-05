Gerald Leavell (Jerry) was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday April 3, 2023 at the too young age of 68. He was surrounding by all his family and being prayed for as he took his last earthly breath.
Jerry loved people and loved life. He was often joking with people and socializing with anyone he encountered. He had a passion for people and could make a friend anywhere he went.
Jerry's biggest passion in life was his family who he loved fiercely. He took any opportunity he could to spend time with them and one of his biggest goals in life was leaving a legacy to them and letting them know they were loved and he was proud of them.
Jerry proudly served as a police officer at the Wexford County Sheriff's Department for 30 years, retiring as a Sergeant in 2004 at the age of 50. After retiring Jerry and his wife Diane did an immense amount of traveling and wintered in Orange Beach, Alabama for 12 years. One of his favorite vacations was his cruise to Alaska.
Jerry will be loving remembered by his wife Diane of 43 years, daughter Holly Pitts, son Benjamin Leavell and daughter in-law Jessica Leavell, and his 2 grandsons that he absolutely adored Joshua Leavell and Noah Pitts. Jerry is also survived by brothers: Thomas (Julie) Leavell of Davenport, Iowa and Patrick (Betsy) Leavell of Cadillac and a host of many special nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Frances (Dune) and Mary Leavell and his son-in-law Michael Pitts.
The family would like to especially thank all his new friends at Waterford Place, his Meadow View Court friends in Cadillac, Specialty Select hospital team at Blodgett hospital, and Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services of Cadillac for the ongoing love and support.
A memorial service will take place 11:00 AM, Monday, April 10, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Chad Zaucha and Pastor Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family an hour prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers family asks that a memorial contribution be made to either First Baptist Church of Cadillac or Waterford Place Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.