REED CITY — Gerald Lee Holmes of Reed City passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was 79.
He was born May 28, 1940 in Osceola County to Norman and Alice (Williams) Holmes and was raised in Osceola County along with his five siblings. On May 30, 1959 he was married to Eleanor “Elsie‘ Thomas and together they raised seven children. Lee was a caring and giving person and was the first person to offer help in any way he could. He was very proud to have been involved in the building of the Bristol ballfields and jumped at the chance to pitch in. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, playing cards, and hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor Holmes; his children, Gerald Dale (Lynne) Holmes, Alice Mae Holmes, Bryan Holmes, Tracey Forbes, and Darnell Holmes; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Darrell (Kaye) Holmes, YaVonne Gydesen, and Todd Holmes; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Alice Holmes; his brother Dennis Holmes; and sister Delores (Vern) Stocker; his children Louann and Shannen Holmes; grandchild Bryan Holmes Jr; and son-in-law Harold Forbes.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.