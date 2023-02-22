Gerald Lee Vanden Berg age 75, of McBain, Michigan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
He was born on April 2, 1947, to Rev. Gerald & Annaruth (Sjoerdsma) Vanden Berg.
Gerry had a very generous heart when it came to meeting the needs of others. This was evident in his support of the church, Christian schools, on mission trips, and this was often shown in his love for preparing and serving food.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Ruth (Vander Kolk), brother and sister-in-law Ken & Calista.
His is survived by his wife Mary Jane (Voetberg) of 36 years, his children and grandchildren: Pamela & Greg Bos (Amber); Mark & Julie Vanden Berg (Becca, Leah, Lydia, Abbie, Levi, Hannah); Eric & Amy Vanden Berg (Caleb, Mason, Analeigh, Autumn, James).
Siblings: Rich & Ada Vanden Berg, Dave & Willow Vanden Berg, Ruth & Hank Beekhuis, Joan & Larry Damhorst, Marv & Carolyn Vanden Berg, Sharon Langenberg, Ted Vanden Berg, Lois & Joel Vega, Linda & Jim Schuitema; aunt & uncle: Joanne & George DeKoekkoek; in-laws: Larry & Carol Redder, Betty Voetberg, Dale Voetberg, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 24th at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Todd Kuperus officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at the church from 4-7 pm and from 10am to 11am on Friday. Lucas CRC 10479 S Lucas Rd. McBain, MI 49657
Burial will be in Zutphen Cemetery, Jamestown, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to:
Project Canefire (Dominican Republic Ministry)
c/o Paul Benthem
8908 W. Stoney Corners Road, McBain MI 49657
or
International Christian Community Development (ICCD)
Ukraine Relief/Eric Hoeksema
8921 W. Stoney Corners Road, McBain MI 49657
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed by viewing the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
