SEARS — Gerald Nelson Burhans, of Sears, passed away peacefully at his home in Orient Township surrounded by his family on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was 69.
Mr. Burhans was born September 28, 1950 in Reed City to Nelson Raymond and Irma (Barnes) Burhans. He was a graduate of Evart High School and was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, discharged in July of 1976.
Gerald married Marilyn Faye Buck on May 26, 1973 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born and raised in the Evart area and had lived in Mesa, Arizona and Columbus, Ohio before settling back to the Evart area in 1983. Gerald had retired from Hydaker-Wheatlake Company in McBain, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Evart Moose Lodge and enjoyed being outside and mowing the lawn.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn F. Burhans of Sears; his children, Rob Nixon of Ashland, Ohio, Teresa Hartless of Sears, Michigan, Jerry (Kelli) Burhans of Northbranch, Michigan, Tonia Burhans of Lansing, Michigan, Jeff (Amy) Burhans of Sears, Michigan; eleven, grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Karen Taylor of Rodney, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jim Burhans, Luke Burhans, Lenard Burhans, and Cheryl Burhans.
Funeral services with military honors for Gerald Nelson Burhans are 1 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Corey Funeral Home with Pastor Tia Singleton officiating. Visitation will be Friday 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gerald’s family to help with final expenses.
