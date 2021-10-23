Gerald Paul Neir of Harrietta passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home. He was 78. Gerald was born on December 22, 1942 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Gordon P. & Doris E. (Kindy) Neir and the preceded him in death.
Gerald graduated from Belleville High School and later went in to the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1964. He then began his career as a truck driver working for Liquid Transport which later became Brenner Oil and retired from there.
"Papa Smurf" as he was affectionately known enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his "office", the AMVETS Post of Mesick, where he was a member. Whenever Gerald went anywhere his faithful companion, Maggie was with him.
Survivors include his daughter, Teri (Danny) Bowden of Clinton, Michigan; granddaughter, Christina (Martin) Rodriguez; great grandson, Benjamin Rodriguez; a sister, Joyce (Robert) Stafford of Bear Lake, Michigan; 2 brothers: Kenneth (Karen) Neir of San Jose, California and Phillip (Sharon) Neir Milford, Michigan and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Gerald was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Bowden in 2006.
A memorial gathering will take place 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the AMVETS Post of Mesick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family or to the AMVETS Post of Mesick. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
