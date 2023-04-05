Gerald Robert Morris, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 91.

He was born on September 11, 1931 to Aloysius and Catherine (Oravic) Morris in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. On June 13, 1953 he entered into marriage with the former Mary Jane Brogan in Pittston, Pennsylvania. The couple spent 68 years together until her time of passing in 2022. Gerald proudly answered the call of duty serving in the United States Navy. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Walsh College in Detroit. He went on to spend his career working as an accountant. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outside hunting, going golfing with friends, and model trains. He was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Gerald cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gerald is survived by his loving children, Catherine Szymke, Karen (John) Schroer and Luann (Gary) Adams; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Morris; parents, Aloysius and Catherine Morris; and a son-in-law, Robert Szymke.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cherry Grove Township Auxiliary Fire Department.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

