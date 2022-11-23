Gerald Scott Bandelow passed suddenly and unexpectedly on the morning of November 17, 2022. Born on the 4th of July in Livonia, MI, to Gary & Yvonne (Pollington) Bandelow, he loved his birthday.
He enjoyed being in, or watching, the Lake City Parade, cooking out and being on a pontoon on Lake Missaukee at the Sandbar with family, and friends.
Gerry was baptized as an infant at St. Paul's United Presbyterian Church, in Livonia.
In 1976 the family moved from Livonia to St. Charles, MI and then again to Marion, MI in 1978. Gerry graduated from Marion High School in 1982. He just celebrated his 40th class reunion last Saturday, November 12th with his class members.
On June 16, 1998 he married the former Crystal Thomas, on Mackinac Island. Together they had one son, Christian Scott Bandelow.
Gerry was a detail person, all of his life. Even from childhood! He took time and patience when working on a project, drawing or redesigning the interior of a home. When he got done, it was perfect!
Gerry had a special, infectious laugh. He would laugh with his whole body.
Gerry was employed at Kysor Industries/Borg Warner of Cadillac, in the Quality Control Department, since November 14, 1983.
Gerry was a special uncle. Known as "Uncle Ger-Bear", to his great nephews and niece, he was the "fun uncle" everyone wanted to have! This week he spent the first 3 days of hunting with his 12 year old great-nephew-Godson, Cooper. Gerry was always ready to be part of the activities, be it: skiing in Colorado with his son Christian and nephew Nathan during family trips, hunting with family members, rebuilding houses with his father, watercrafts, riding his motorcycle, building deer blinds with his father & wife, snowmobiling with friends, camping with his wife and friends (Silver Lake was a favorite for them), taking short trips with his sister Heather, skiing at Caberfae with his son or great-nephew, or drawing and painting pictures on his nephew's bedroom walls.
Gerry was amazing with young people. As a Youth Leader he helped chaperone mission trips to Panama and Mexico with the Lake City Christian Reform Church.
Gerry was a seven year Past President of the Marion FOE #4087 and a member of the Lake City FOE # 3884.
Those left behind to hold Gerry's memory in their hearts is his wife, Crystal of 24 years, son Christian (Taylor Hewett), parents Gary and Yvonne (Pollington) Bandelow, sister Heather (Mark) Root, nieces Jessica (Heath) Deverman & sons Bradley, Cooper, Evan & Griffin and Margaret (Matt) Keller & children Landen, Emmalynn & Westen, nephew Nathan (Taylor Anderson) Root, great nephew and niece Maximus and Lillian Root, uncle Leslie W. Pollington II, aunt Marnie Brown, Godmother Jerilyn (Dennis) Bullock, cousins Leslie Pollington III, Sonya Wimberly, Maxine Grant, Tonya Yodonise, Heidi Drumhiller, Vickie Runyon and Donald Brown Jr, German Exchange Daughter Tess Ehrhardt-Bergmann, In-laws Kathy (Gary Beck) Thomas and Jim (Wanda) Thomas, sister-in-law Jamie (Justin) Behl and children Elyse Hilts, Alexis and Alexander Sims, and brother-in-law Robert Thomas & children Bryant, Alana, and Eric, and a great nephew Bentley Thomas, grandmother-in-law Robertine Little, as well as many, many friends.
Gerry's final resting place will be with his ancestral family in Riverside Cemetery, McBain, MI, Missaukee County.
Visitation will be held on November 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and they will decided which organization it will be donated to. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.