TUSTIN — Gerald Squiar Pratt of Tustin passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home. He was 75.
Gerry was born June 12, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald Earl and Rosie Jane (Strine) Pratt and they preceded him in death.
Gerry graduated from Tustin High School and began working at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics (Avon Automotive). He retired after over 40 years of dedicated service there. Gerry was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, working on his property with his John Deere tractor and took great pride in maintaining his yard. Years ago he planted a Red Maple tree. Bonnie and Gerry enjoyed many nice afternoons outside under this tree together. He was a dedicated husband and loved his family. Gerry enjoyed watching football, collecting antiques, and playing horse shoes. In his younger years, he enjoyed horseback riding.
On September 21, 1973 in Reed City he married Bonnie J. Lucas and she survives him along with children: Tammy (Joseph) Clater of Ludington, Roxanne (Brent) Brooks of Bay City, Bridget (Dean) Burke of Louisville, Kentucky, Kathy (James) Stansburry of Holly, Kerry Pratt of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Connie (Kevin) Wilkinson of Blanchard; grandchildren: Chelsea, Kirstin, Logan, Lauren, Taylor, Hunter, Dustin, Kailee, Nolan, Lillian; stepmother, Thelma Pratt of Cadillac; siblings: Carol (Don) Mannor of Interlochen, Donald M. Pratt of Cadillac, Debra Schweitzerhof of Lake City; step-siblings: Sherry Campbell of Cadillac, Shirley (George) Altman of Boon, Joyce (Steve) Cinco of Cadillac and Darrell Brink of Cadillac and many other extended family members.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Chuck Schweitzerhof and a sister-in-law, Linda (Pratt) VanNatter.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Joseph Taylor officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Cadillac following the funeral.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
