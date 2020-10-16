Geraldine Mae Brough, of Manton, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home in Manton. She was 83.
Geraldine was born on September 30, 1937 to John and Dora (Apps) Vander May in Falmouth, Michigan. She entered into marriage with Marvin W. Brough on January 26, 1967 in Montcalm, Michigan. The couple spent 36 years together until his time of passing in 2003. Geraldine worked at Avon Automotive for many years until her time of retirement. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In her spare time, she liked to watch game shows and enjoyed being around the house.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Greg Brough of Greenville and Robin Brough formerly of Manton; step-children, Debra Welch, Lee Brough, and Sue Matthews; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Wolschon and Phyllis Kelbert; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents, John and Dora; and a step-daughter, Gaedean Sheldon.
A remembrance for Geraldine will be shared during worship on Sunday, October 18, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manton, officiated by Pastor Ruth Overdier.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
