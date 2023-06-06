Gertrude Bogard, age 96 of McBain, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Quiet Creek AFC Home in Falmouth. She was born October 24, 1926 in Highland Township to Ralph and Hattie (Hoeksema) VanHouten. On April 9, 1948 she married Gerald Bogard at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2015.
Gert lived with joy and peace, and showed all who knew her patience, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, and generosity. Gert always thought of others before herself. She loved to cook and bake. Visitors always left her house with a bag of her cookies. Gert worked for McBain School in the kitchen for 19 years. She also loved fishing, gardening, walking and berry picking. Gert golfed until she was 93 years old. Gert and Jerry enjoyed their retirement years by wintering in Gulf Shores with friends and family.
Gertrude is survived by her children and grandchildren; Dale (Joann) Bogard of Plymouth and their children Brandon Bogard and Lindsay (Carlos) Juarez, Judy (Tom) Johnson of Byron Center and their children Jason Mussman and Jennifer (Masiar) Tayebi, Carol (Lonnie) Rademacher of Lake Leelanau and their children Kyle (Lauren) Rademacher, Cory (Sarah) Rademacher, and Andy (Kathryn) Rademacher, Dennie (Terry) Bogard of Traverse City and their children Brett (Kacie) Bogard, Lucas (Caitlin) Bogard and Joey (Lauren) Bogard, Lori (Brad) Gernaat of McBain and their children Rachelle (Mark) Reichelt and Daren (Kenda) Gernaat and Rachel Gernaat, 24 great grandchildren, sister's in-law Joyce (Ed) VanHouten of Marion snd Harriett Bogard of McBain.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren; Anne Bogard, Jonathon Mussman, and Justin Gernaat, siblings; Shirley (Larry) VanAssen, Lucille (Jay) Bode, Warren (Eleanor) VanHouten, Hilda (Harvey) Loeks, William VanHouten and Bob VanHouten, Ethel (Cy) Sikkema, in-laws; Maurice (Gert) Bogard, Paul (Helena) Bogard and Edna (Bob) Leavens.
Funeral services for Gertrude will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 9 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Ken Koning officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the McBain Community Building. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday night at the Burkholder Family Funeral in McBain. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the McBain Area Backpack Program 2801 E Prosper Rd. Falmouth, MI 49632. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
