Gertrude Bouwma, age 101, of Venice, FL, formerly of Cadillac and Lucas, passed away on October 18, 2022.
She was a longtime member of The Lucas Reformed Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was active in the ladies' group. Currently she was a member of The Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice, FL, and served on various committees. Gertrude spent several years as a volunteer in Florida at Englewood Community Hospital patient care unit. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing and gardening.
Gertrude was born in Lucas on March 1, 1921 to John and Johanna Pell and after their death went to live with her Uncle Jake and Aunt Gertie Vandervlucht. In 1939 she married Marshall Bouwma who preceded her in death in 1998.
Survivors include a son Richard (Mary) Bouwma, and daughter-in-law Dianne Bouwma of Venice and Englewood, FL, respectively; granddaughters Sue (Mike) Breadhoff, and Jill (Cord Valentine) Proctor. She leaves great grandchildren: Christopher (Erica) Morgan, Sarah (Andrew Merrifield) Morgan, Allison (Zachary Clarke) Bouwma and Hudson Proctor. Also, great- great- grandchildren Willow, Rayne, and Kai Merrifield along with Theo and Calvin Morgan remain.
Also preceding her in death was son Robert Bouwma in 2010, and Grandson Robert Bouwma, Jr. in 2022. Siblings Joe Pell, Ann Baas and Dorothy Marshall; foster siblings Kate Bronkema Koster, Hans and Issac Vandervlucht, and Clara Taylor. Additionally, she had ten half brothers and sisters.
Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery, Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements. Thoughts and prayers can be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
