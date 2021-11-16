Gertrude Jean Boven passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the age of 101. Gertrude was born May 4, 1920, on the family farm in Winterfield Township, Clare County, Michigan to William and Hattie (Bouwer) Nederhoed. She married Tony Boven at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church on June 27, 1941.
With a zest for life, Gertrude enjoyed meeting new people and welcoming them into her home. She continued to make friends wherever life took her. She loved music and played the piano and organ her entire life. Painting, sewing, reading and travel were all things she embraced with passion. Born with a curious, inquisitive mind, she never stopped wanting to learn. Her unwavering faith remained strong to the end.
She is survived by her children: Bruce (Mary) Boven, Chris (Mary) Boven, Linda (Scott) Peterson; daughter-in-law Marlene Boven; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sibling in-laws Marilyn Ouwinga and James DeHaan; and special family friend Misti (Kent) VanHaitsma.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Tony Boven; son Douglas Boven; brother John (Agnes) Nederhoed; and sister Janice (Harold) Boven.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Adam Barton officiating. Visitation will be held from noon till the time of service. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Vogel Center Building Project.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.