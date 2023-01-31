Gertrude Lenore Pontz passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Tustin House in Osceola County at the age of 93.
She was born June 11, 1929 to Otis and Eva (Clark) Thiel in Grand Rapids. She was married to Gerald Pontz at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City who passed away in 2018. She worked for many years at the Reed City Hospital as an office administrator until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City and was a member of the women's circle where she enjoyed quilting. Gertrude enjoyed bowling with friends, fishing with her husband, and loved their annual trip to Raber Bay and having some of their grandchildren join them there. She was loved by many and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children David (Terri) Pontz, Randy (Jeane) Pontz, and Jeffrey (Shelly) Pontz; grandchildren: Johnell (Tom) Deline, Emberly (Randall) Babcock, Greg Hurdle, Lori Hurdle, Mandy (Kyle) Fitzgerald, Gerry (Macie Battle) Pontz, Justin (Ginnie) Crabb, and Ashley (Stewart) Block; great grandchildren: Logan, Danica, Corbin, Parker, Rowan, Jayden, Braden, Trevor, Alianna, LJ, Taytum, Marco, Mike (Bonny) Burch, Kenny Burch, Miranda (Mike) Moore, Camden, Cason, Merrick, Bella, Boone, Emmitt, Ellarie, Reid; and 7 great great grandchildren; her sister in law Marilyn Thiel, and many couisins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gerald Pontz; her siblings John Thiel and Ida Stephan, her daughter Deborah (Hurdle) Sharp; and a great great grandson, Carson Burch.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Paul Lutheran Church.
