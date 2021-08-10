Manton, Michigan- Gertrude "Jill" Lovell of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Manton, Michigan. She was 71.
Jill was born on February 14, 1950 to Leo Boyd and Virginia Elizabeth (Peterson) Mattison in Cadillac, Michigan. On January 31, 1969 she entered into marriage with Alison "Sam" Lovell in Cadillac, Michigan. Jill began her career working at Hilltop House in Cadillac, then Kmart, and later at Manton Consolidated Schools in the kitchen. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing the dulcimer and making special trips up to the UP. Jill loved spending time with her friends and could be found at coffee with them almost daily. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jill was a faithful member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac.
Jill is survived by her loving spouse, Sam Lovell; children, Tracy Lovell and Trudy (Brad VanEffen) Harper, both of Manton; grandchildren, Samantha (Jacob) Denning, Tessa Bradley (Jerry), Bennett Reidt and Hunter Reidt; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn-Michael, Masyn-Adam, Ayden, Adalynn and Adrian; a brother, Joe Mattison; two special friends, Judy Reid and Wiletta Dobberteen; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Virginia Mattison; sister, Jessica Mattison; two infant brothers; son-in-law, Willy Dake; favorite uncle, Lyle Matteson; and foster son, Richard "Dickie" Hermel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Emmauel Lutheran Church, 11198 E. M- 55, Cadillac, MI 49601 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior. A luncheon will follow also at the church. Pastor Turanski will preside.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lovell Family in care of her daughter, Tracy Lovell directed to the Emmauel Lutheran Church, 11198 E. M-55, Cadillac, MI 49601.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
