MCBAIN — Gertrude (Vredevoogd) Winkel, formerly of McBain . After a lifetime of loving, serving, and caring for her husband and family, on November 23, 2019 Gert has been called to her forever home, prepared for her by the Lord Jesus Christ.

She had a heart of gold and willing hands to help those in need. She played the piano, loved the "Messiah," crocheting, and valued education. She had a listening ear for all dad's stories. 

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Dick Winkel, in 2017; grandson, Douglas Heuker in 2015; and great-grandson, Joshua Sloterbeek in 2010. 

Gert is lovingly remembered by her family: daughters, Diane (Douglas) Joppie and Donna (John) Heuker; eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, Erin Heuker (Melanie, Ben and Nick), Laura and Mark Ligtenberg (Nola, Damon, Lily, Niaomi, Conner, and Bodyle), Jennifer and Neil Bright (Sarah and Colin), Dawn and Brandon Sloterbeek (Samantha, Erica, Lauren, Johanna, and Caleb), Brenda and Porfidio Caballero (Jacob and Lucas), Christopher and Samantha Joppie (Tristen and Greyson), Darrell and Lindsey Heuker (Jonathon, Madison, and Lincoln), Alex and Andrea Joppie. Gert is also survived by a special sister, Esther Schepers; brothers, Jack (Lois), Willard (Sandy), Cal (Jan), Larry (Phylllis), and Harry Vredevoogd; sisters-in-law, Johanna, Peggy, Joyce and Anna Vredevoogd, Lois and Marilyn Winkel; and brother-in-law, John Haan; many nephews and neices.

Predeceased by her parents, Cornelius and Dora (Westmas) Vredevoogd; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence, Marvin and Gete, and Dennis Vredevoogd, Joanna Haan, Alvin Schepers, Carl DeKam, and Gord Winkel. 

Visiting with the family will be at Bauer Christian Reformed Church, Hudsonville, on Friday, November 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, before the service at 11 a.m. Internment at McBain Cemetery in McBain, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Hospice or Northern Michigan Christian School Endowment Fund. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

