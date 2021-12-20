Gilbert F. Carlsen of Mesick passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home. He was 79. Gilbert was born on September 11, 1942 in Detroit to Eiler F. & Valborg G. (Hansen) Carlsen and they preceded him in death.
Gilbert graduated from Southfield High School and had been employed at Brown-Bigelow Advertising Co. in Detroit. After moving to northern Michigan he worked in the Christmas tree business and also owned and operated his own antique shop.
Mr. Carlsen enjoyed wood working, refinishing furniture, collecting and selling duck and fish decoys, going to car shows, and antique cars.
On July 25, 1969 in Detroit he married the former Penny L. Jergler and she survives him along with children: Jay Carlsen of Mesick, Jeremy (Kristy) Carlsen of Cadillac, Jesse Carlsen of Mesick and Jennifer (Steve) Bayless of Port Huron; 7 grandchildren; and 2 brothers: Paul (Ann) Carlsen of Livonia and Dennis (Marilyn) Carlsen of California.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.