Gilbert J. Ross, aged 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, died November 24, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Ross; sister Beverly Barany; and twin brother, Gordon, with whom he shared a special bond.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Ross; sons AJ and Chuck Ross; grandchildren: Harley, Theo, Quinn, Gavin and Chloe; and brother Greg Ross. He has several nieces and nephews.
As a proud veteran, he served in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. Following his military service he attended Michigan State University earning a degree in education. He loved being in the outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spending time in Florida over the winter months.
Gil had an easy-going, warm and engaging personality. His laugh was infectious to all those around him. He loved telling stories, especially about his antics with his twin brother Gordon and his amusing life experiences. He has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. June 24 at the United Methodist Church, 1020 E. Division St., Cadillac, MI. Internment will take place at Maple Hill cemetery in Cadillac immediately following the service. A luncheon will be served at the church following internment.
If you wish, memorial contributions can be made to the McKenzie Animal Sanctuary in Lake Odessa, MI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.