Gladys Alferink

Gladys May (Gernaat) Alferink, age 78, passed away at her home in Kentwood, MI and entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed away from cancer.
Originally from McBain, Michigan, she grew up on a dairy farm. Gladys moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan to attend Davenport College and graduated in 1963. She went on to work part time for the US Department of Labor Consumer Price Index as a field representative for nearly 15 years.
Gladys met her husband, L. Dale Alferink, at Holland State Park and they were married in 1966 - residing in Grandville, MI for 50 years. They had two children Jefferson Alferink of Holland, MI, and Sally Alferink Tez of Portland, OR. Then came seven grandchildren. Jeff is married to Teresa and they have four children Emily, Sarah, Joshua, and Melanie. Sally has three children Leo, Metin, and Jeyda. Gladys is also survived by a sister and two brothers Karen (Tom) Mentel of Laverne, OK, John (Karen) Gernaat of McBain, MI, and Gerry (Kathy) Gernaat of McBain, MI; sister-in-law, Sharon Gernaat of Falmouth, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Gladys is preceded in death by two brothers Bud Gernaat and Jay Gernaat; as well as her parents Charles Herman Gernaat and Mina "Minnie" Gernaat.
Gladys was a fabulous homemaker. She had a passion for gardening, flowers, and all things yard. Flowers brought her the most joy in life. In summer, her daily devotion was raising a gallon jug up high to water her hanging baskets of blossoms. When winter set in, she turned to making wreaths adorned with silk flowers to keep her life in bloom. Gladys had a flair for interior design which brought elegance to her home. She knew how to host family and friends with savory meals at a lovingly decorated table. Gladys was talented in crafting (macrame, cross stitch) and sewing (clothing, drapes, quilts). She was also a tremendous baker from scratch; her kitchen always had tasty desserts, and strawberry jam was a staple. Homemade peanut brittle was her holiday gift of choice.
Gladys was a classy lady; she loved being exquisite. She had her own definition of big hair, swirled high like soft serve ice cream, perfect rosy blush, and shiny hoop earrings. She was an avid reader and always on a path of growth and healing. Gladys enjoyed boating with her children and grandchildren; watching them smile made her heart sing.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Navigators, but please do enjoy some flowers of your own on her behalf. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guestbook online at www.cookcaresgrandville.com.
