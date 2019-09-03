CADILLAC — Gladys M. Powers, age 86, of Cadillac passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by family at her home.
Gladys was born May 4, 1933 in Butterfield Township of Missaukee County to George and Esther (Warren) Apps.
She married Ronald Powers in 1952 at the Butterfield United Methodist Church.
In her younger years she enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and gardening and loved the out of doors.
Gladys was a seamstress at heart; having a love for fabric which was demonstrated in many items of clothing and crafts. Her hobbies included ceramics and enjoyed sharing her creations with others.
Gladys is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald of Cadillac, a son: Jeffery (Tracy) Powers of Cadillac and daughter: Michelle (Loren) Hoak of Tallahassee, Florida, four grandchildren: Jennifer Sheldon, Jason Powers, Jessie and Aaron Hoak and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Anna Apps of Cadillac.
Gladys had several special caregivers throughout her lengthy illness that were like family to her: Tabatha Kelly, Alyssa Ward, Britani Henderson, Elizabeth Campbell, Kim Bump and Jackie Hart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.
A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Burial will take place, at a later time, in the Aetna Township Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
