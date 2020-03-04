MARION — Glen Arnold Reedy, of the Marion and Evart area, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was 70.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior also at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Patrick Robinson. Interment will take place at Sylvan Township Cemetery in the spring.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
