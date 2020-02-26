ELK RAPIDS — Glen Daniel DeRosha passed away suddenly at his Elk Rapids residence on February 18, 2020, at the age of 62. In recent years Glen had suffered from several health issues, including cancer. He will leave a void in the lives of the many people who knew and loved him.
Glen was born on September 30, 1957 in Cadillac Michigan to Waldon and Waunettea DeRosha. He grew up in Manton where he shared the home of his parents and two siblings, Thea and Ed. He graduated from Manton High School in 1975.
Starting in his formative years, Glen demonstrated a talent for making close friendships quickly, many of which lasted throughout his life. After graduating with a degree in telecommunications from Michigan State University in 1980, Glen began a sales career with Lever Brothers (Unilever) immediately following his college graduation. From there, he transitioned to medical sales, beginning with Mead Johnson’s nutritional division. Over the course of a successful 21-year career with Ciba (later Novartis), Glen earned numerous sales awards and rose to the position of oncology medical specialist. Along the way, he formed many lasting relationships with physicians, staff members, and fellow sales professionals within and outside his company.
Glen had a quick wit, open heart, and a wicked sense of humor. He knew how to tell a joke and seemed to always have a new one at his ready. His interests included a love of music. He played drums in the Manton High School band and in the rock combo, Spectrum, that he formed with several of his close high school friends, Bruce Clayton, Freddy Tidy, Steve Beck and Linda Tidy. He enjoyed playing acoustic guitar and singing and was also an avid listener of music. Glen grew up swimming in nearby Lake Billings and fishing in Cedar Creek. As a young adult, he learned and taught sailing as a counselor at Camp Michigania. He loved boating, jet skiing, snowmobiling and attending his daughters’ extra-curricular activities.
Glen was a devoted father, son, and brother. He is survived by his daughters, Ariane (Jesse Kaminski) and Alexandra, as well as Cary Stadel, whom he loved as his own daughter; his mother, Waunettea DeRosha; sister, Thea Frier (Alan); and brother, Ed; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Monday, March 2 at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Gary Bekkering officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Munson Medical Center’s Cancer Patient Needs Fund.
Glen and his family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
