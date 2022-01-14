Glen D. Nolf of Cadillac went to be with his Lord Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with his family by his side. He was 82. Glen was born on May 23, 1939 in Cadillac to Glenn V. & Virginia M. (McIntyre) Nolf.
He graduated from Mesick High School and later worked as a mechanic at some of the areas car dealerships. In 1991 he started his career with Hampton Inn and was able to work at several locations throughout the United States helping set up maintenance departments for new hotels.
Glen was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Cadillac and of the Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills, Florida where they spent 12 winters. One of his greatest joys was witnessing to others so everyone could know his Savior. Glen had several hobbies including: Rock & bottle collecting, fishing, reading, writing lyrics and music, playing the bass guitar, and singing with his group, his daughters and in church.
On July 23, 1960 in Cadillac he married the former Nancy L. Wing and she survives him along with their daughters: Kelly Nolf Childers and husband Randy of Goodlettsville, TN, Valerie Nolf Davis and husband Greg of Nashville, TN and Devon Hampton and husband Steve of Grand Ledge, MI; also surviving is his dog, Riley and a sister, Lorraine (Jerry) Ellsworth of Cadillac. In addition to his parents Glen was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela I. Nolf in 1993; and siblings: Dennie Nolf, Barbara Johnson, Suzanne Nolf and an infant brother, Doyle.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Grace Community Bible Church with Pastor Steven LaLone and Pastor Hersel Wing officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Monday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Glen's family lovingly asks that masks be worn for visitation at the funeral home and for the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Community Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
