Glen Edwin Markham

Glen Markham, age 80, of Cadillac, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his home on May 31, 2023. Glen was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend. He was born on December 18, 1942, in Detroit. He graduated from Bentley High School in Livonia, Michigan and went on to serve in the Air National Guard for six years. Glen retired in 1998 from Ford Motor Company where he was a purchasing analyst for 30 years.
Glen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac. He split his time between his Lake Cadillac home in the summer and enjoyed the winters in Brownsville Texas. Family was everything to Glen. He spent a good deal of time traveling to keep in touch and loved adventuring to new places. Glen was an avid camper. He loved traveling with his family in their motorhome where they toured the country many times and spent weekends at Michigan campgrounds. Glen was fond of the night sky, he took pleasure in identifying bird songs, watching fireflies, and sitting under the awning during thunderstorms. He took joy in capturing these special moments through photography. He loved life.
Glen is survived by his wife, Janice Markham, his children Rebecca Markham, and Stephen Markham (Alia), grandchildren: Yazan, Suzanne, Ashraf, and Muhammad. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Leavy (Calvin), brother John (Betty) Markham, sister Lora St. Germaine (Steve), and beloved relatives and friends. Glen was preceded in death by his parents Stanly and Marguerite Markham, stepmother Elizabeth Gill Markham, and sister Judy Wallis.
A memorial service for Glen was held on June 10th at 10:00 am, at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors, 705 W. Eleven Mile Rd. (4 blks. E. of Woodward), Royal Oak, 48067. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
