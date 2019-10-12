Glen Lee Ward

HERSEY — Glen Lee Ward of Hersey passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was 72.

Mr. Ward was born June 10, 1947 in Reed City to Frank Alfred and Laura Mae (Denniston) Ward. Glen was a lifelong Hersey area resident. He attended Evart Public Schools and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Glen married Susan Marie Dyer in Reed City on August 27, 1966.

He worked for the Osceola County Road Commission for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Glen was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed woodworking and loved the outdoors.

Glen is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan M. Ward of Hersey; two sons, Tony Ward of Hersey, and Rocky Ward of Chase; his granddaughter, Aspen Ward of Reed City; two sisters, Betty Ladd of Evart, and Rose (David) Wirth of Hersey; and two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Ward of Hersey, and James Ward of Hersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Mr. Ward’s wishes to be cremated with no services.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.