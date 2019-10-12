HERSEY — Glen Lee Ward of Hersey passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was 72.
Mr. Ward was born June 10, 1947 in Reed City to Frank Alfred and Laura Mae (Denniston) Ward. Glen was a lifelong Hersey area resident. He attended Evart Public Schools and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Glen married Susan Marie Dyer in Reed City on August 27, 1966.
He worked for the Osceola County Road Commission for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Glen was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed woodworking and loved the outdoors.
Glen is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan M. Ward of Hersey; two sons, Tony Ward of Hersey, and Rocky Ward of Chase; his granddaughter, Aspen Ward of Reed City; two sisters, Betty Ladd of Evart, and Rose (David) Wirth of Hersey; and two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Ward of Hersey, and James Ward of Hersey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
It was Mr. Ward’s wishes to be cremated with no services.
