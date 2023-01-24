Glen Tanis, age 83, formerly of Lake City, Michigan passed peacefully into heaven on Thursday, January 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Hattie Tanis; his two infant sons both named Dennis Glen; his grandson, Justin Woodworth; brother, Wayne Tanis; sister, Noreta (Herbert) Nagelkirk and brothers-in-law, Herbert Nagelkirk and Elmer Kooienga.
In 1957, he married Elizabeth Linda Kalee and they were together 65 years. Early on he served in the Army. During that time while stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri they suffered the loss of two infant sons. After his service they settled in Hudsonville and raised a family attending South Blendon Reformed Church. He enjoyed racing cars at Berlin Raceway. At a very young age, Glen had developed a love for heavy equipment. He learned to operate a dozer when he would borrow his dad's equipment “when he wasn't looking”. He went on to be a master in his excavating career with an exceptional eye for the lay of the land and leveling earth as smooth as a golf green with the blade of a dozer.
After retirement Glen and Linda moved to Mcbain where they built a home and attended Lake City Christian Reformed Church. Glen enjoyed his 100's of acres of “the best buck hunting land anywhere”. Glen was always busy improving the land to enjoy and planting for the wildlife. He enjoyed gardening, growing pumpkins, cutting wood, and fishing in Lake Okeechobee. They downsized to a home in Lake City to “rest”. He then bought a tractor and started again. He could not stop. Glen was always moving mountains. He would often say “I can do anything, the impossible just takes a little longer”. Recently they moved to Ormond Beach, Florida where his work on earth ended.
Glen is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughter, Deb (Dale) Koetje, his son, Dennis (Susan) Tanis, and his daughter, Darlene (Dave) Wolbers; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, a foster great grandchild; a great great grandchild; sister, Aletha (Elmer) Kooienga; many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
