Glenda Lee Hesselink, of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her home. She was 66.

Glenda was born on November 11, 1954 to Harold and Glenneth Mae Brack in Oakland, California. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School. Glenda was known by everyone who knew her as "mom" and would often be referred to as the neighborhood mom. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Glenda is survived by her children, Robert (Amiee) Nolan, Amanda Nolan and Jacob Nolan; mother, Glenneth Mae Brack; grandchildren, Jacob Jr., Jordy, Oliver, Andrew, Emma, Jacob and Lilly; sisters, Kim Brack and Eva Moore; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold and a sister, Shannon Brack.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. She will be interred at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

