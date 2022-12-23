Gleneth Eva May Brack Knight of Cadillac passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 85.

May was born March 30, 1937 in Pueblo, Colorado to Glenn and Eva (Sena) Moore.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. May loved to knit and was very creative; making many of her own patterns. She loved watching old Westerns and soap operas. May was a talented dancer and enjoyed dancing very much, she was proud to tell people of her dance with Sam Elliot.

May is survived by her daughters, Eva of Belding and Kimberly (Jimmy) of Cadillac; grandchildren: Shannon (Dustin), James (Cindy), Dean (Renee), Amanda, Robert (Aimee), Jacob (Amber); great-grandchildren: Robbie, Trenton, Tony, Danielle, Mandy, Evalynn, Jacob, Lilly, Andrew, Emma, Jacob, Jr., Oliver, Jordyn; her sisters, Sherry and Frances and sister-in-law, Mary Lou.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Harold Brack and Kenneth Knight.

Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"