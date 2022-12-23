Gleneth Eva May Brack Knight of Cadillac passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 85.
May was born March 30, 1937 in Pueblo, Colorado to Glenn and Eva (Sena) Moore.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. May loved to knit and was very creative; making many of her own patterns. She loved watching old Westerns and soap operas. May was a talented dancer and enjoyed dancing very much, she was proud to tell people of her dance with Sam Elliot.
May is survived by her daughters, Eva of Belding and Kimberly (Jimmy) of Cadillac; grandchildren: Shannon (Dustin), James (Cindy), Dean (Renee), Amanda, Robert (Aimee), Jacob (Amber); great-grandchildren: Robbie, Trenton, Tony, Danielle, Mandy, Evalynn, Jacob, Lilly, Andrew, Emma, Jacob, Jr., Oliver, Jordyn; her sisters, Sherry and Frances and sister-in-law, Mary Lou.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Harold Brack and Kenneth Knight.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
