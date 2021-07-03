Glenn Edwards, of Kingsley, and formerly Manton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Munson Hospital of Traverse City. He was 82.
He was born on March 27, 1939, in Lakeside, Michigan to Norman and Theresa (Graskey) Edwards. Glenn married Nan Edwards July 24, 1990, in Traverse City, MI.
Glenn grew up in the Lakeside area and graduated from New Buffalo High School 1957. He went on to serve in the United States Army from 1959-1962. After his military career, he went on to work in the construction industry as a truck driver. In his spare time, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino and "tooling around on the backroads" as he would say. He loved going to the family hunting camp and stayed busy by tinkering and working on things at the property.
Glenn is survived by his son, Ed (Sara) Edwards of Cadillac, MI; Jacque (Jim) Sells of Indian River, MI, and Dawn Beck of New Albany, IN; sister, Linda (Carl) Cayhill of Michigan City, IN; niece Carrie (Mike) McDaniel of Manton and step-daughters, Lisa Tardi of Three Oaks, MI, Rhonda (Ron) Pietro of Three Oaks, MI.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nan Edwards; and his parents, Norman and Theresa Edwards.
Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online atwww.holdshipfunealhomes.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.