Glenn Leslie Davis, age 64 of Lake City, passed away peacefully, November 27, 2021 in his home.
Glenn was born July 11, 1957 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Joseph Blackstone Davis.
Glenn could put Glenhurst to its knees at a 5:45 a.m. tee time with his sons. He was such a Michigan fan that he was ready to meet God right after the Michigan win against ohio state.
Glenn was a six sport athlete and continued that love of sports while coaching his sons. He was always a jokester, maybe not always being appropriate, but was always in good fun.
Glenn will be deeply missed and loved by his sons and many more.
He is survived by his sons: Michael (Brooke) Davis of Muskegon, Robert (Kristy) Davis of Lake City, Donald Davis of Montague and Thomas (Rachael) Davis of Big Rapids.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kendall, Lillian, Colin, Grayson, Presley, Xavior, Doniven, Neviah, Dominick, Evelyn and Giselle.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Joseph.
Cremation has taken place and the family is planning a Celebration of Life for a later date.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
