Glenn Spurbeck, age 81, of Barryton passed away at Spectrum Health in Big Rapids, MI on December 7, 2021. Glenn was born in Mt. Clemens, MI on August 29, 1940 to Reverend G. Eura and Crescentia Spurbeck. He is survived by Maryland Writings and Ken Spurbeck and proceeded in death by his infant brother Wayne, Duane, Sherwood and Jean Spurbeck and Darlene Harrington. He joined the U.S. Airforce in 1958 and later worked in vehicle and antique restoration. Glenn had a wonderful talent for finding the beauty in everything. He is survived by his wife Joyce Gay Rose who he was married to for 60 years and had three children, David and Tracey (Cass) Spurbeck, Tim and Sandy (Overholt) Spurbeck, and was preceded in death by his daughter Deb Hotchkiss. He was blessed with many grandchildren Sarah Hotchkiss (Myles Rudd), Jake Hotchkiss, Tyler and Lydia Spurbeck (Thybault), Lynsie (Spurbeck) and Cameron Holloway, Cody and Catherine Spurbeck, Corey Spurbeck and Courtney Spurbeck and he was preceded in death by his second oldest grandchild, Stephanie Spurbeck. He had six great grandchildren Logan and Emmett born to Jake Hotchkiss; Avery, Paxton, Iris, and Thea born to Tyler and Lydia Spurbeck and Jameson born to Cody and Catherine Spurbeck. Glenn was a kind, quiet man with a witty sense of humor and a heart of gold. He enjoyed Christian music and was a member the Evangel Assembly of God in Evart, MI. His favorite pastime was playing ball with his dog Molly, and he loved spending time outdoors golfing, hunting, working in the garden and watching and listening to the birds. Glenn had a beautiful life of faith and family, and while he will be missed by so many, he is home with the Lord
Funeral services are at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday at the Evangel Assembly of God Church, 12506 US-10, Evart. Pastor Tom Jeffrey will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and from 11:00 A.M. until time of service on Saturday at the church. A luncheon will follow provided by the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church. Burial will take place in the Brown Cemetery, Fork Township, Barryton. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made to www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
