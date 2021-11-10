Glenna Marie Alberts

Glenna Marie (McDonald) Alberts, age 59 of Fremont, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at her home. She was born on February 12, 1962 in Muskegon, Michigan to Ronald Jay & Alice May (Meade) McDonald. Glenna had been employed by Avon Automotive in Cadillac, Michigan for over 15 years. She had attended Holton Evangelical Lutheran Church. Glenna enjoyed crocheting, sewing, & quilting. She also liked fishing, bonfires, family gatherings including the holidays, and going to the casino. She is remembered, loved and survived by her children: Jennifer (Chris) Koontz of Cadillac, Richard (Morgan Sherwood) Alberts of Vidor, Texas, and Amanda (Jim Collins) Alberts of McBain/Cadillac; her grandchildren: Brennon and Emberlyn Alberts, Araya, and James Collins; her beloved siblings: Nick (Elsie) McDonald, Laurie Stanley, Randy (Beth) McDonald, Rod (Shelley) McDonald, Kathy McDonald, Roland McDonald, Joby (Hilary) McDonald, Jeremy (Kammy) McDonald; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who were each special to her in their own way, and many other loving family and friends. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Alice McDonald; and by her brother, Don McDonald. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Grace Community Church in Fremont with her brother, Randy McDonald, officiating. Interment will be in Holton Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will also be at the church from 10-11 AM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the funeral home to help with expenses. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.
|
Latest News
- A new but familiar face will be Wexford Co. Veterans Service Office director in 2022
- Cadillac sweeps past Soo in D2 regional match
- McBain sweeps its way to D3 regional final
- TC Christian sweeps past NMC in D4 regional
- Surge in hospitalizations pushes Munson into 'Pandemic Response Level Red' for first time
- Cadillac man charged for part in drunken driving incident
- Winter beginning to settle in; weekend looking to be cold and snowy
- Cadillac man charged with possession child pornography, using a computer to commit a crime
Most Popular
Articles
- David James Ransom
- Blackmer, Kulhavi working to restore original appeal of Hermann's European Cafe
- John Charles Carlson
- Larry Matthew Ross Coffell
- Daniel J. Timlick
- Robert M. Hunter
- Jerry Quibell
- Group considering formation of EMS authority in northeast Wexford County
- Munson moves to 'Pandemic Level Red' for first time
- Dale D. Richardson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.