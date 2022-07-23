Glenna Tidey

Glenna Jean Tidey (Weston, Foor) passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on June 28, 2022. She was 64.
Glenna fought hard against cancer for two years until she was reunited with the greatest loves of her life, John Foor and Michael Tidey.
Glenna had a heart of gold. She didn't care who you were, you were somebody.
Glenna's final days were spent with her daughters Stacy Reed (Foor) (her husband Lance Reed) and Diana Foor and their children Jared, Shelby, Weston, Analyn and Alivia. They spent those days listening to Bob Seger and reminiscing.
Glenna was very unique and an irreplaceable mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife and friend. She will be missed by all who crossed her path.
