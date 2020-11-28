Gloria Ann LaBar of Cadillac passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 82.
Gloria was born September 14, 1938 in Fremont, Michigan to Evart and Opal Lela (Lee) Zagers.
When she was three years old the family moved to Cadillac where she met her high school sweetheart, James Curtis LaBar. The two were married July 30, 1955 in Cadillac.
She loved baking and knew each grandchild's favorite type of cookie. Gloria adopted others and loved them as her own; family could never be too big. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and going to garage sales. Gloria loved to find any reason to have a picnic or go to lunch with her daughters and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim of Cadillac; children: Marcy (Ken) Van Hulst of Cadillac, Marty LaBar (Natalie) of Alpena, Amy Oram (Bob) of Cadillac and Lori (Kirk) Wetherell of Boon; daughter-in-law, Susan LaBar of Calumet 17 grandchildren and their spouses; 37 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Sue (Ken) Turner of Georgia, Karyl Waters of Westland, Lynda (Nels) Nichols of Elk Lake.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael LaBar in 2008; four brothers: Ed, Bert, Paul, Donald and three sisters: Marilyn, Alice and Barbara.
Friends may meet the family Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery. A picnic to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
