Gloria Giesel Eisenga, age 80 of Marion, passed away at Munson Healthcare in Traverse City on May 17, 2021. She was born on January 12, 1941 to Charles and Joan (Giesel) Gardner in Flint, Michigan. She married the love of her life John Eisenga on Feb. 4, 1961 in Flint and he was preceded in death on March 28, 2019.
Together they had three children, Michelle Hawkins of Loveland, Ohio, Melanie (Bob) Pride of Louisville, KY, and Dean Eisenga of Leroy, four grandkids, Nicole, Travis, A.J., and Corey, surviving siblings, Doug Gardner of Grand Rapids, and Sharon Swan of Grand Rapids, and in-laws are, Bernard (Judy) Eisenga of McBain, Hilda (Jim) Cruz of Marion, Karen Eisenga of Marion, David (Connie) Eisenga of Lake City, Jim (Arlene) Eisenga of McBain and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws; Johanna (Lawrence) Dykgraaf and Henry Jay Eisenga.
Gloria was a member of the Marion United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed meeting for coffee, going to garage sales, auctions, and refurbishing antiques. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Gloria was very active with the Republican party. She was a fabulous secretary at Cadillac Metal Cast for many years.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 23, at 3:00 PM at the Highland Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Jim Mort & Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Burial will take place in the Highland Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church prior to the funeral service. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Home Healthcare. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
