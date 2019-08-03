CADILLAC — Gloria J. Anderson of Cadillac passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family. She was 90.
Gloria was born September 23, 1928 in Mesick, Michigan, to Clifton and Myrtle (Oatley) Traviss and they preceded her in passing. On August 22, 1953 in Cadillac she married Melburn Anderson and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2009.
She graduated from Cadillac High School and worked various places in town in a secretarial capacity. Gloria worked at Beaver, Dahlquist, Shumaker Insurance Company, St. John’s Furniture Company, Bell Telephone, and Cadillac Co-Op. Although Gloria worked outside the home, her primary career was at home taking care of her family.
Gloria was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was a member of Sweet Adelines in Cadillac. Gloria was involved in many different crafts. She decorated cakes and began a small business doing so. Gloria also enjoyed sewing and knitting.
She is survived by her children: Greg (Nancy) Anderson of Cadillac and Peni (Mike) Bottorf of Quakertown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Megan (Joe) Clemmer and Zachary (Melissa) Fisher; great-grandchildren: Joey and Lea Clemmer and Sophia and Cecelia Fisher.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by her siblings: Eunice Striebich, Estel Traviss, Audrey Traviss, Keith Traviss; and an infant sister, Norma Jean Traviss.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Hobart Cemetery in Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
