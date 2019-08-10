CADILLAC — Gloria J. Anderson of Cadillac passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family. She was 90.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Hobart Cemetery in Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac. Arrangements were made by the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
