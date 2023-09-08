Gloria Jean Hilton
Gloria Jean Hilton, 70, of Cloquet passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 in St. Mary's Hospital, Duluth. Gloria was born on September 30, 1952 in Marquette, MI to Arne and Lucille Hietikko. She graduated from Cloquet High School and continued her education by attending University Minnesota Duluth.

Gloria worked for Duluth Post Office as a mail carrier for 25 years until she retired. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, painting, arts and crafts, sewing, making costumes and traveling to visit family. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Gloria was preceded in death by; Lucille Hietikko, Arne Hietikko, Bruce Hietikko, Mildred Dushane, Howard Dushane and Leon Barber.

Gloria is survived by her Husband; Wilfred Hilton; sons, Rich Hilton (Sarah Lofald), Wil (Zeny) Hilton Jr., and Matt Hilton (Khrystin Ockuly); daughter, Sam (Alec) Weston; sisters, Deb (Tom) Worm and Annette Barber; brothers, Butch (Carolyn) Hietikko, Ray (Orveen) Hietikko, Arne Hietikko Jr., Rodney Hietikko and Lee Hietikko (Paulette Knoph); 3 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to St. Mary's Hospital nurses and staff for their love and care of Gloria.

Due to Gloria's request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com

