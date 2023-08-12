Golda M. "Goldie" Zeitz of Boon passed away Wednesday morning, August 9, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 92.
Goldie was born on November 16, 1930 to George & Meda (Salisbury) Wood near Manton. She attended and graduated from Mesick High School in 1949.
She married Roy T. Zeitz on June 16, 1950 and made her home in Boon on a Dairy Farm which she and Roy operated. They were married for 60 when Roy passed away on March 3, 2011.
Goldie worked at Michigan Bell Telephone Co. and retired with 29 years of service in 1982. After retiring Goldie did volunteer work for the Wexford Soil Conservation District and later worked for several years for Farm Service Agency. She attended Boon Baptist Church for many years.
She is survived by her two sons, Ray and Mark Zeitz of Boon and many nieces and nephews. Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy, an infant daughter Sally; and sisters: Margaret Bigelow and Nellie Groesser- Beal and a brother, Leo Wood.
In accordance with Goldie's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be next to her husband, Roy at Selma Township Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
