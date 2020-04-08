Goldie R Hajdu

ROTHBURY — Goldie Ruby Hajdu, age 92, of Rothbury, formerly of Ludington, passed away at her home with her family by her side, on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Goldie VanBrocklin was born on August 7, 1927 in Cadillac, the daughter of Henry and Zora (Spink) VanBrocklin. She was married to Steve Hajdu on February 26, 1949 in Cadillac. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1985. Goldie was a member of the Salvation Army. She enjoyed camping, fishing, going to the Little River Casino, and spending winters in Florida with Thomas Emery until he passed away.

Goldie is survived by her children, LaVaughn (Patricia) Weland, Steven (Rosemary) Hajdu, Judy (Roy) Lemire, Vernon Hajdu, Edward Hajdu, and Donald (Chris) Hajdu; 16 grandchildren, Sarha Weland, Tanya Savage, Steve, Curtis, Megan, Goldie, Patricia, Judy and Stella Hajdu, Kay and Stella Nash, Vernon and Duane Lemire, Tracy Coe, Terri Milliron, and Jessica Knott; 25 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vera VanBrocklin; and several nieces and nephews, and their children.

Goldie was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Hajdu; and siblings, RC (Ida), Donald (Edie), George (Josephine), LaVaughn, and Jon VanBrocklin, and Etta Stanton.

A "drive-up" viewing will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

We ask that cars form a line as they come into the parking lot and that you remain in your vehicle until you are under the portico. Once prompted, you will be invited to exit your vehicle and pay your respects to Goldie. The family will not be present during this time.

Please share your photos and fond memories of Goldie at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

